Reports of writer's impending death greatly exaggerated

Chen Cun, vice president of the Shanghai Writers' Association, has said that an online post that he was dying of belated treatment was not true.

The 68-year-old writer, who is best known for his novels "The Past" and "I Have Lived There Before," said he had only reblogged a post by an asthma patient calling for help.

Netizens, however, took for granted that the writer was sick, and rumors began to spread so fast that many of his friends and relatives asked if he needed any help.

"I'm well at the moment, but I still hope that those who need ER services can find ways to the hospital," Chen said.