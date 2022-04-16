Forger does not pass go, straight to punishment

A man has been given an administrative punishment for selling forged "epidemic passes" to a car rental, Shanghai police said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old man surnamed Wei, who is an office worker, was apprehended on Friday, police said.

All of the forged passes have been confiscated.

Epidemic passes are issued by government authorities to enable a limited number of vehicles to transport key goods and provide public services while the city is largely under lockdown in an effort to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Police encourage the public to report anyone who forges passes.