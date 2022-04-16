'Ruff' patch over as free pet food gives 'paws' for thought

Pet owners and those who wants to rescue stray animals can apply for free pet foods via WeChat account "Stray Animal Mutual Fund (胖虎流浪动物互助会)" by 6pm on April 18.

Applicants can pick the supplies up themselves or ask deliverymen for help. The staff will distribute food based on the degree of urgency. Priority will be given to, for example, communities where group buying is difficult.

Ti Gong

According to its director Li Xiang, the fund has received many messages asking for help with food supplies since the beginning of the pandemic, therefore they want to do something for pets and stray animals in the city. They have already rescued more than 30 cats and dogs so far during the pandemic.

More than 1,000 people have applied for free pet food, and about 220 packs have been given out so far. Considering the supply is stocked in Qingpu and it's difficult to find a deliveryman currently, most applicants are ideally in the same district.

Ti Gong

The food, weighing 2 tons in total and consisting of 330 packs of cat food and 80 packs of dog food, arrived in Qingpu District in Shanghai on Thursday. This supply was donated by Shanghai Pudong New Area Enpai Public Welfare Foundation.

Applicants are also required to send pictures or videos to the fund to discourage profit-seekers.