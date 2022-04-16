Lesser pandas and cranes are in the mix at city zoo

Lesser pandas welcome demoiselle cranes to their compound at city zoo.

Guess what the inhabitants of Shanghai Zoo are doing.

Some have moved into new homes during the city's lockdown.

Lesser pandas moved into their new home early this year, and recently they welcomed their new neighbors – demoiselle cranes, as the zoo tries mixed raising.

The cranes became accustomed to their new home quickly and started taking strolls and swims.

At first, the five lesser pandas were a little bit vigilant about their new neighbors, but now, they have been getting along with each other harmoniously, said zoo keepers.

Some mandarin ducks have also been introduced to the area.

Also the home of lesser pandas has been renovated recently with branches of trees trimmed.

The area has even attracted other wildlife such as spotted doves and red-bellied squirrels.

