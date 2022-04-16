News / Metro

Lesser pandas and cranes are in the mix at city zoo

Yang Junjie

Let me see who is my new neighbor.

Yang Junjie

What are you eating?

Yang Junjie

A lesser panda enjoys leaves at Shanghai Zoo.

Yang Junjie

Lesser pandas have fruit at Shanghai Zoo.

Guess what the inhabitants of Shanghai Zoo are doing.

Some have moved into new homes during the city's lockdown.

Lesser pandas moved into their new home early this year, and recently they welcomed their new neighbors – demoiselle cranes, as the zoo tries mixed raising.

The cranes became accustomed to their new home quickly and started taking strolls and swims.

Yang Junjie

Getting in on the action.

Yang Junjie

Oh, they are demoiselle cranes.

Yang Junjie

Elegant plumage.

Yang Junjie

Mandarin ducks have been introduced to the area.

Yang Junjie

I am taking a stroll.

Yang Junjie

A squirrel is visitor.

At first, the five lesser pandas were a little bit vigilant about their new neighbors, but now, they have been getting along with each other harmoniously, said zoo keepers.

Some mandarin ducks have also been introduced to the area.

Also the home of lesser pandas has been renovated recently with branches of trees trimmed.

The area has even attracted other wildlife such as spotted doves and red-bellied squirrels.

Yang Junjie

A waterfall is a welcome addition in their compound.

Yang Junjie

The area is well supplied with water.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

