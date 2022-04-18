COVID-19

Jinshan clarifies "staged" supermarket footage on news program

The Jinshan Multi-Media Center said that supermarket video footage that appeared on a CCTV news program was legitimate, not staged as some netizens suspected.
The Jinshan Multi-Media Center said that supermarket video footage that appeared on a CCTV news program was legitimate, instead of being staged as some netizens suspected.

The center, which provided the footage to China Central Television, said it was shot on Friday in a Jinshan supermarket. As lockdown had partly been lifted in the district, many people were in the market.

On Saturday, a CCTV news program showed a crowded supermarket with the caption "Shanghai sticks to dynamic zero-COVID policy, provides sufficient daily supplies."

Netizens suspected the customers in the supermarket were "extras," as most people were not allowed to leave their homes at the time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

