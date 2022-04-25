COVID-19

Rumors about actress' donation dump dismissed

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:08 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
A video showed a sanitation worker dumping boxes of supplies sealed with red tape into a garbage trolley that looked similar to supplies actress Zhao Liying donated to Shanghai.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:08 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0

Rumors about supplies donated to Shanghai by actress Zhao Liying being dumped were debunked.

A video showed a sanitation worker dumping boxes of supplies sealed with red tape into a garbage trolley that looked similar to the supplies Zhao donated. Soon after, rumors began circulating online.

Later, a grocery owner in Songjiang District surnamed Ma said the video is actually her disposing of spoiled produce.

Ma said the produce arrived at the store just before the lockdown commenced, after which the store closed and the food spoiled.

"I had to sort out things that could still be sold and things that couldn't," Ma said. "Our property manager said I could stack the waste on the road and sanitation workers would help me dispose of it. I don't know how my stock was mistaken for Zhao's donations."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     