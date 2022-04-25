Rumors about actress' donation dump dismissed

A video showed a sanitation worker dumping boxes of supplies sealed with red tape into a garbage trolley that looked similar to supplies actress Zhao Liying donated to Shanghai.

Rumors about supplies donated to Shanghai by actress Zhao Liying being dumped were debunked.

A video showed a sanitation worker dumping boxes of supplies sealed with red tape into a garbage trolley that looked similar to the supplies Zhao donated. Soon after, rumors began circulating online.

Later, a grocery owner in Songjiang District surnamed Ma said the video is actually her disposing of spoiled produce.

Ma said the produce arrived at the store just before the lockdown commenced, after which the store closed and the food spoiled.



"I had to sort out things that could still be sold and things that couldn't," Ma said. "Our property manager said I could stack the waste on the road and sanitation workers would help me dispose of it. I don't know how my stock was mistaken for Zhao's donations."