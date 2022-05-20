COVID-19

Self-paying antigen tests not mandated at hospitals and stores

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0
People who cannot provide PCR negative certificates before arriving could either choose to buy test kits on the spot or bring their own kits, venues say.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0

Hospitals and stores in Shanghai have clarified that it's basically not true that people must bring antigen test kits with them when visiting.

Most hospitals and supermarkets that have resumed services require customers to have 48-hour or 24-hour PCR negative certificates before arriving.

But people who cannot provide such certificates could either choose to buy test kits on the spot or bring their own kits.

Earlier rumors started to spread online that people needed to do antigen tests before entering stores or hospitals. The rumors said if they don't bring their own kits they need to spend 25 yuan (US$3.70) to buy one, thus causing people to hoard the kits.

Some venues, such as Huashan Hospital, said they offer kits at a price of 14 yuan each if people need them, while others don't require antigen test results at all.

It is recommended that people double check with the venues they aim to visit which type of certificates are required before entry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     