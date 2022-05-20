Self-paying antigen tests not mandated at hospitals and stores

People who cannot provide PCR negative certificates before arriving could either choose to buy test kits on the spot or bring their own kits, venues say.

Hospitals and stores in Shanghai have clarified that it's basically not true that people must bring antigen test kits with them when visiting.

Most hospitals and supermarkets that have resumed services require customers to have 48-hour or 24-hour PCR negative certificates before arriving.

But people who cannot provide such certificates could either choose to buy test kits on the spot or bring their own kits.

Earlier rumors started to spread online that people needed to do antigen tests before entering stores or hospitals. The rumors said if they don't bring their own kits they need to spend 25 yuan (US$3.70) to buy one, thus causing people to hoard the kits.

Some venues, such as Huashan Hospital, said they offer kits at a price of 14 yuan each if people need them, while others don't require antigen test results at all.

It is recommended that people double check with the venues they aim to visit which type of certificates are required before entry.