COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local confirmed cases, 10 asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, seven imported infections were also reported on Tuesday.

The city reported five locally transmitted confirmed cases, 10 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

5 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



10 local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 15 from Morocco via France.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 16 from the United States.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 94 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from Namibia via Germany.



The second and third cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 14 from the US.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 17 from New Zealand.

The cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 11 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 26 confirmed patients and 42 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 19, of all the 125 local confirmed cases, 89 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized. A total of 514 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,837 imported cases, 4,779 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.