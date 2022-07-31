COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local confirmed cases, 3 asymptomatic infections

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

3 local confirmed cases

All the patients tested positive during central quarantine.



All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from Ghana.

The third to sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from the US.

The seventh patient is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Denmark.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the US.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 68 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the US.



The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from the US.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Denmark.

The sixth and seventh cases are Danish who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Denmark.

The eighth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from Taiwan.

The ninth and 10th cases are American who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from Mexico via the Netherlands.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from the US.

The 12th to 14th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 195 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 30 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 30, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 144 have been discharged upon recovery and 33 are still hospitalized. A total of 648 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,909 imported cases, 4,832 have been discharged upon recovery and 77 are still hospitalized.





