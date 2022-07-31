COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local confirmed cases, 3 asymptomatic infections

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-31       0
The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-31       0

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

All the patients tested positive during central quarantine.

3 local confirmed cases

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local confirmed cases, 3 asymptomatic infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from Ghana.

The third to sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from the US.

The seventh patient is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Denmark.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the US.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 68 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the US.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from the US.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Denmark.

The sixth and seventh cases are Danish who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Denmark.

The eighth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from Taiwan.

The ninth and 10th cases are American who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from Mexico via the Netherlands.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from the US.

The 12th to 14th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 195 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 30 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 30, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 144 have been discharged upon recovery and 33 are still hospitalized. A total of 648 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,909 imported cases, 4,832 have been discharged upon recovery and 77 are still hospitalized.



COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local confirmed cases, 3 asymptomatic infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     