COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 24 imported patients

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  09:50 UTC+8, 2022-10-04       0
The city reported three local asymptomatic infections and 24 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  09:50 UTC+8, 2022-10-04       0

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infections, no imported confirmed cases and 24 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

3 local asymptomatic infections

The three patients were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as they were identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 24 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from America.

The second and third cases are Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from Japan.

The fourth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Japan.

The fifth and sixth cases are Americans. The seventh case is a Chinese. All of them arrived at the local airport on September 29 via Singapore on the same flight.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from America.

The ninth to 12th cases are all Chinese. They departed from Guinea, the UK, Germany and the Republic of the Congo respectively, and arrived at the local airport on September 30 via France on the same flight.

The 13th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from South Korea.

The 14th case is an American working in Thailand and the 15th case is a Chinese visiting family in Thailand. They arrived at the local airport on October 1 from Thailand.

The 16th case, a Chinese, and the 17th case, an Indian, arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the Hong Kong SAR on the same flight.

The 18th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the UK.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the UK.

The 20th case, a Chinese, and the 21st case, an American, arrived at the local airport on October 2 from America on the same flight.

The 22nd to 24th cases are all Chinese. They arrived at the local airport on October 2 from Canada on the same flight.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 346 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 3, there were altogether 173 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 774 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,479 imported cases, 5,363 have been discharged upon recovery and 116 are still hospitalized.



COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 24 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     