COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 24 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, three local asymptomatic infections, no imported confirmed cases and 24 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The three patients were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as they were identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from America.



The second and third cases are Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from Japan.

The fourth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Japan.

The fifth and sixth cases are Americans. The seventh case is a Chinese. All of them arrived at the local airport on September 29 via Singapore on the same flight.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from America.

The ninth to 12th cases are all Chinese. They departed from Guinea, the UK, Germany and the Republic of the Congo respectively, and arrived at the local airport on September 30 via France on the same flight.

The 13th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from South Korea.

The 14th case is an American working in Thailand and the 15th case is a Chinese visiting family in Thailand. They arrived at the local airport on October 1 from Thailand.

The 16th case, a Chinese, and the 17th case, an Indian, arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the Hong Kong SAR on the same flight.

The 18th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the UK.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the UK.

The 20th case, a Chinese, and the 21st case, an American, arrived at the local airport on October 2 from America on the same flight.

The 22nd to 24th cases are all Chinese. They arrived at the local airport on October 2 from Canada on the same flight.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 346 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 3, there were altogether 173 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 774 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,479 imported cases, 5,363 have been discharged upon recovery and 116 are still hospitalized.





