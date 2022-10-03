News / Metro

Sculptures deck up Maoming Road, walking street to stay open till 4am

Celebrated artists have put up sculptures along the weekend-only pedestrian street on Maoming Road, jazzing up old neighborhoods and creating an atmospheric downtown corner.
Shanghai's new pedestrian walkway has sculptures that liven up ancient neighborhoods and create an exciting downtown corner.

In late September, a 240-meter stretch of Maoming Road N. between Wujiang Road and Weihai Road became a weekend-only pedestrian street.

To mark the seven-day National Day holiday, it will stay open till 4am on October 8 and feature works by well-known artists such as Peter Woytuk, one of the world's foremost animal sculptors; Joy Brown, known for bronze fantasy figure ceramic sculpture; and artist couple Gillie and Marc, known for their human-animal hybrid sculptures.

The sculptures are adorned with delicate flower arrangements and blend in seamlessly with the historical alleyways of Zhangyuan, or Zhang Garden, one of the best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods east of Maoming Road N.

Meanwhile, years of renovation work on the century-old Zhangyuan will come to an end soon. It is set to become a new commercial and cultural landmark in the city.

National Day holiday
