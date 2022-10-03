Sculptures deck up Maoming Road, walking street to stay open till 4am

Celebrated artists have put up sculptures along the weekend-only pedestrian street on Maoming Road, jazzing up old neighborhoods and creating an atmospheric downtown corner.

Zhang Yong

In late September, a 240-meter stretch of Maoming Road N. between Wujiang Road and Weihai Road became a weekend-only pedestrian street.

To mark the seven-day National Day holiday, it will stay open till 4am on October 8 and feature works by well-known artists such as Peter Woytuk, one of the world's foremost animal sculptors; Joy Brown, known for bronze fantasy figure ceramic sculpture; and artist couple Gillie and Marc, known for their human-animal hybrid sculptures.

The sculptures are adorned with delicate flower arrangements and blend in seamlessly with the historical alleyways of Zhangyuan, or Zhang Garden, one of the best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods east of Maoming Road N.

Meanwhile, years of renovation work on the century-old Zhangyuan will come to an end soon. It is set to become a new commercial and cultural landmark in the city.

