COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local infections, 28 imported patients

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, three local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 25 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient who lives in Pudong New Area tested positive in a routine screening.

3 local asymptomatic infections

The first case who is a close contact of the above-mentioned confirmed patient tested positive during central quarantine.



The second and third cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as they were identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 30 from France.



The second patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the United Kingdom.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 17 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Equatorial Guinea via France.



The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Japan.

The third case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from South Korea.

The fourth to sixth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 28 from Germany.

The seventh case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from China's Taiwan.

The eighth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Japan.

The ninth case, a Chinese departing from Italy, the 10th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 11th case, an Italian departing from Italy, arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Germany on the same flight.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Brazil via Germany and Singapore.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from the US.

The 14th case, a French national departing from France, the 15th case, an Argentine departing from Argentina, the 16th case, a Chinese departing from the US, the 17th case, a Chinese departing from Canada, the 18th case, a Chinese departing from Belgium, and the 19th to 21st cases, all Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on September 30 via France on the same flight.

The 22nd case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from the US.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from Canada.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the US.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from the UK.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 377 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 2, there were altogether 173 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and two are being hospitalized. A total of 771 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,479 imported cases, 5,349 have been discharged upon recovery and 130 are still hospitalized.