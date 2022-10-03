Join grannies in Qingpu District to enjoy special "afternoon tea"

Speaking of afternoon tea, you may think of something elegant and trendy. But in Qingpu district in Shanghai, there are a group of grannies enjoying their village afternoon tea, which is called "Apo tea." This is a tradition which has been passed down for over 700 years. With a kettle with a blackened bottom, old people get together to drink tea while chitchatting about family affairs and gossiping. They also make refreshments by themselves.

