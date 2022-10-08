COVID-19 in Shanghai: 23 local infections, 12 imported patients

The city reported 23 local infections and 12 imported patients for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 21 local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 11 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

Both cases are close contacts of previous infections who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces. They tested positive during central quarantine.



21 local asymptomatic infections

The first case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.



The second case tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The third case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The fourth and fifth cases are the close contacts of the second case. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth and seventh cases who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces tested positive during quarantine.

The eighth and ninth cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as they were identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.

The 10th to 18th cases are close contacts of previous infections who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 19th case is a close contact of an imported asymptomatic infection reported on October 5.

The 20th and 21st cases tested positive during a routine screening in closed-loop management.

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 5 from Germany.



The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from China's Hong Kong SAR.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from the United States.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Switzerland via France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Spain.

The fifth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Germany.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from the Netherlands.

The seventh and eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from the United States on the same flight.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from the UK via Denmark.

The 10th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from China's Taiwan.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from France via Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 178 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 7, there were altogether 176 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 829 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,486 imported cases, 5,416 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.