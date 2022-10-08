COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 23 local infections, 12 imported patients

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  09:18 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0
The city reported 23 local infections and 12 imported patients for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  09:18 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 21 local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 11 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

Both cases are close contacts of previous infections who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces. They tested positive during central quarantine.

21 local asymptomatic infections

The first case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The second case tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The third case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The fourth and fifth cases are the close contacts of the second case. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth and seventh cases who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces tested positive during quarantine.

The eighth and ninth cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as they were identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.

The 10th to 18th cases are close contacts of previous infections who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 19th case is a close contact of an imported asymptomatic infection reported on October 5.

The 20th and 21st cases tested positive during a routine screening in closed-loop management.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 23 local infections, 12 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 5 from Germany.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from the United States.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Switzerland via France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Spain.

The fifth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Germany.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from the Netherlands.

The seventh and eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from the United States on the same flight.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from the UK via Denmark.

The 10th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from China's Taiwan.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from France via Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 178 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 7, there were altogether 176 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 829 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,486 imported cases, 5,416 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 23 local infections, 12 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     