COVID-19 in Shanghai: 29 local infections, 33 imported cases

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 23 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 25 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first two patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.



The third to fourth patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first seven cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth to 10th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th to 19th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 20th to 25th cases are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 12 from Canada.



The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from the United Arab Emirates.



All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 26 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Canada.

The third case is an Austrian who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Austria.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from the US.



The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Japan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Canada.

The seventh and eighth cases, both Chinese departing from China's Hong Kong SAR, and the ninth case, a Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Hong Kong.

The 10th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Japan.

The 11th and 12th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the US.

The 13th case, a South Korean departing from South Korea, and the 14th case, a Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on November 14 from South Korea.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from the UAE.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from Singapore.

The 17th case, a Chinese departing from Switzerland, and the 18th and 19th cases, both Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on November 15 from Germany.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the US.

The 21st case, a Chinese departing from Germany, the 22nd case, a Chinese departing from Italy, and the 23rd and 24th cases, both Chinese departing from the Netherlands, arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the Netherlands.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Canada.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from the US.

The 27th to 29th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Germany.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Italy via Denmark.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 579 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 23 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 17, there were altogether 220 local confirmed cases, 233 were discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,433 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,607 imported cases, 5,582 have been discharged upon recovery and 25 are still hospitalized.