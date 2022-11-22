COVID-19 in Shanghai: 48 local infections, 50 imported cases

Meanwhile, one confirmed patient and 16 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 44 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 45 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first two patients were put under quarantine after arriving from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.



The third patient is a close contact of a previous infection from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth patient is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 15 cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The 16th to 19th cases were put under quarantine after receiving alerts from health authorities in other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 20th to 30th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 31st to 38th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 39th to 41st cases are under closed-loop management and tested positive in routine PCR screenings.

The 42nd to 44th cases are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 15 from Brazil via Germany.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Benin via France.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Singapore.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from New Zealand.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the United States.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 47 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a South Korean who arrived on November 14 from South Korea.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from the United Arab Emirates.

The third case, an American, and the fourth case, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the US.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Canada.



The sixth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from China's Taiwan.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the US.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from New Zealand.



The 12th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from South Korea.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Canada.

The 14th and 15th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from France.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from the US via Finland.



The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Singapore.

The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from South Korea.

The 20th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Japan.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Canada.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Thailand.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Germany via Austria.

The 25th and 26th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from New Zealand.

The 27th to 31st cases, all Chinese departing from Germany, and the 32nd case, a Chinese departing from Austria, arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Austria.

The 33rd case, a Chinese departing from South Korea, and the 34th to 36th cases, all Chinese departing from Singapore, who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from Singapore.

The 37th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the US.

The 38th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the United Kingdom.

The 39th to 41st cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the US.



The 42nd case, a Chinese departing from Thailand, and the 43rd case, a Chinese departing from South Korea, arrived at the local airport on November 20 from South Korea.

The 44th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from Japan.

The 45th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 842 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, one confirmed patient and 16 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 21, there were 240 local confirmed cases, 233 were discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,567 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,629 imported cases, 5,591 have been discharged upon recovery and 38 are still hospitalized.