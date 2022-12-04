﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 36 local infections, 6 imported cases

SHINE
  11:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-04       0
SHINE
  11:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-04       0

The city reported 36 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 450 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 47 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first seven patients tested positive in routine PCR screenings.

The eighth to 11th patients visited hospitals after feeling unwell and tested positive.

The 12th to 20th patients tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 21st to 25th patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 26th to 36th patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first three cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.

The fourth to 139th cases tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 140th to 294th cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 295th to 447th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 448th to 450th cases are under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Shen Xinyi/SHINE

Imported infections

All imported infections were discovered in central quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 96 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to December 3, there were 454 local confirmed cases, 283 were discharged upon recovery and 195 are hospitalized. A total of 3,511 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,698 imported cases, 5,639 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Qian Tong
