Wholesale market, Metro station among traces of 14 Shanghai community cases

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:59 UTC+8, 2022-12-03
Their traces include multiple restaurants, pubs, bakeries, supermarkets, companies, wet markets, pharmacies and convenience stores across the city.
Imaginechina

Citizens take PCR tests at a regular kiosk in Hongqiao area.

Shanghai on Saturday reported 14 COVID-19 community cases, whose traces include the Hongqiao Airport Metro station and the city's agricultural wholesale market.

The 11 confirmed cases with mild conditions and the three asymptomatic cases live in Baoshan, Qingpu, Huangpu, Minhang, Songjiang, Changning and Jing'an districts as well as the Pudong New Area, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

The seven men and women, aged between 12 and 51 years, tested abnormal at hospitals after feeling unwell or during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings. They have been put under quarantined medical observation or are being treated at designated hospitals, the commission said.

Apart from accommodations, their traces include multiple restaurants, pubs, bakeries, supermarkets, companies, wet markets, pharmacies and convenience stores across the city.

A 37-year-old female asymptomatic case has been to the Shanghai Agricultural Products Wholesale Center at 2000 Hunan Road in Pudong.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

A 17-year-old male asymptomatic case has been to the security checkpoint at the Shanghai Hongqiao Airport T2 Terminal Metro Station.

A total of 623 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Saturday. Among them, 418 have tested negative.

Some 577,666 related people have been screened and 532,150 among them have tested negative. Four items collected from the infected accommodations and workplaces, among the 416 items and environmental samples, have tested positive.

Fourteen high-risk areas have been designated and put under lockdown, including their homes and places they have been to.

The number of daily infections keeps rising in Shanghai, mostly from other provinces and cities. Shanghai reported 27 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 264 local asymptomatic infections for Friday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
