No PCR, antigen test required to end home quarantine

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai on Friday relaxed the requirements for COVID-19 positive cases, to end home quarantine and return to normal life.



People can go back to work as long as they've finished a week-long home quarantine and their symptoms are relieved or have disappeared, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said.

No nucleic acid or antigen testing are required as previously stipulated.

The quarantine period is counted when the symptoms begin showing or a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test result occurs.

If the infected still suffer from fever or other symptoms after a week-long quarantine, they should continue their home quarantine, the authority said.

Employees on special industries or posts should follow the stipulations of the industrial authorities.

Citizens are reminded to keep wearing masks, wash hands frequently and ensure social distancing. Seniors and people with underlying diseases should avoid going out unless it is necessary, as well as receive vaccinations as soon as possible, the authority said.

Previously, home quarantine could be ended after the symptoms were relieved or disappeared, with a negative antigen self-test and the Ct value of two nucleic acid tests is above 35 (with an interval of at least 24 hours), according to a guideline of the National Health Commission.

The health commission of Beijing released the similar relaxed standard on Monday to help citizens return to normal life and work earlier after COVID infection.