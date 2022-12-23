﻿
COVID-19

No PCR, antigen test required to end home quarantine

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
People can go back to work as long as they've finished a week-long home quarantine and their symptoms are relieved or have disappeared.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
No PCR, antigen test required to end home quarantine
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Courier staff at a local distribution center work overtime to handle a large sum of accumulated parcels.

Shanghai on Friday relaxed the requirements for COVID-19 positive cases, to end home quarantine and return to normal life.

People can go back to work as long as they've finished a week-long home quarantine and their symptoms are relieved or have disappeared, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said.

No nucleic acid or antigen testing are required as previously stipulated.

The quarantine period is counted when the symptoms begin showing or a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test result occurs.

If the infected still suffer from fever or other symptoms after a week-long quarantine, they should continue their home quarantine, the authority said.

Employees on special industries or posts should follow the stipulations of the industrial authorities.

Citizens are reminded to keep wearing masks, wash hands frequently and ensure social distancing. Seniors and people with underlying diseases should avoid going out unless it is necessary, as well as receive vaccinations as soon as possible, the authority said.

Previously, home quarantine could be ended after the symptoms were relieved or disappeared, with a negative antigen self-test and the Ct value of two nucleic acid tests is above 35 (with an interval of at least 24 hours), according to a guideline of the National Health Commission.

The health commission of Beijing released the similar relaxed standard on Monday to help citizens return to normal life and work earlier after COVID infection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     