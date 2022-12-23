﻿
Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:36 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
Votes are being held in Shanghai to select the city's best outdoor leisure space. 60 candidates have been chosen, spanning the city from Gubei to Putuo.
Ti Gong

MIFA 1862 in the Pudong New Area (1777 Binjiang Avenue)

What's your ideal place for a leisure stroll and exercise near home?

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities announced this year's 60 candidates for recommended "great places at your doorway" on Friday, inviting residents to cast a vote.

It's the third year for the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism to select the city's "great places at your doorway." So far, 200 have been released over the previous two years.

They are small but beautiful locations and embody haipai (Shanghai-style) features, the administration said.

These include countryside parks, historical blocks, new commercial circles, innovation parks, ecological and green spaces, cultural venues, leisure blocks and tourism villages, according to the administration.

They provide diversified options for residents to enrich their leisure life.

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

Zhangyuan in Jing'an District (No.1-84 Lane 590 Weihai Road)

This year, 86 locations were included and 60 topped out for the final round. In total, 50 will be recommended.

They offer a glimpse into the city's enchanting natural landscape, lush greenery, culture and history, urban renewal progress, community wisdom, mouth-watering delicacies, and innovation and ingenuity, the administration said.

The candidates include century-old Zhangyuan, one of Shanghai's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods in Jing'an District. Also on the list is the MIFA 1862, an artsy commercial space, and the Ancient Wall Park of Chuansha Town in the Pudong New Area. Bridge 8, an innovation park in Huangpu District is also on the list, as well as Leshan Greenland, Hengshan Garden, and Lane 96 Pocket Park in Xuhui District. Gubei Golden Street, Yuyuan Market and the Beixinjing Rucker Park in Changning District are also candidates.

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

Haishen Village in the Pudong New Area (Huinan Town)

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

Jiangnan No.1 Tea House in Qingpu District (208 Beida Street)

Tian An 1000 Trees, a reminder of the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon, along Shanghai's iconic Suzhou Creek, and Zhenru Park in Putuo District also made the list. Guangyue Sports Park in Hongkou District, Xinjiangwan Town Ecological Corridor in Yangpu District, Jiading Museum and Jiading Library are also being featured, while Jiangnan No.1 Tea House in Qingpu District is also on the candidate list.

Votes can be cast on the official WeChat account of the administration through November 27.

The final list will be based on online votes from residents and tourists, and expert evaluations, the administration said.

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

Tian An 1000 Trees in Putuo District (600 Moganshan Road)

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

Lianchuang Intelligence Vally in Fengxian (400 meters north of the intersection of Qiansheng Road and Guangong Road)

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

Hengshan Garden in Xuhui (Intersection of Hengshan Road and Jianguo Rd W.)

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ni Yufeng

Rainbow Bridge in Qingpu District (West of Fuxing Road)

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

Jiaoyun Intelligence Bay, a science and innovation park in Baoshan District (158 Huqing Road)

Shanghai residents vote for their favorite outdoor leisure area
Ti Gong

MIFA 1862 in Pudong New Area (1777 Binjiang Avenue)

﻿
