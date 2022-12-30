﻿
China to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8

"This policy means we will have much lower cost and risk on both product storage and transportation."
China's meat trade on Friday cheered the imminent end of testing and disinfecting chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19.

The State Administration for Market Regulation will stop testing chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19 from January 8, according to a notice seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency.

It will also no longer require all imported chilled and frozen foods to enter centralised warehouses for disinfection and testing before they reach the domestic market.

The dropping of measures follows a similar announcement from the customs authority on Wednesday that it will stop testing cold-chain food arriving at the country's ports.

"This policy means we will have much lower cost and risk on both product storage and transportation," said a Beijing-based meat importer that buys beef and pork from the United States and other countries.

China started testing chilled and frozen food imports for COVID in 2020 after an outbreak of the disease in a wholesale market.

"The cancellation of testing and disinfection requirements will definitely benefit the meat trade in terms of reducing extra cost and speeding up the movement of goods," said Huang Juhui, founder of Beijing Means Consulting Co.

COVID testing and disinfection, moving the goods from the port to central storage, demurrage, electricity, and centralised storage costs can add up to as much as 30,000 yuan (US$4,321) per container, and take up to 30 days, said Huang.

"The reported ending of COVID testing and disinfection of imported meat at ports and at in-market distribution points will be an encouraging step toward the resumption of normalised trade," said Joel Haggard, Senior Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region at the US Meat Export Federation.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
