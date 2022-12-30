﻿
Biz / Economy

Discount stores and exclusive supermarket chains thrive

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:10 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0
Membership-only outlets such as Sam's Club, Costco and Metro have grown substantially, with an estimated 189 stores at the end of this year, up from 33 in 2020.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:10 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0

Discount retailers and membership-only supermarket chains have outperformed the general retail industry, according to the latest industry survey by the China Chain Store & Franchise Association.

Membership-only shops such as Sam's Club, Costco and Metro have been blossoming in recent years, with an estimated number of 189 stores at the end of this year, a big jump from only 33 shops in 2020.

But new supermarket openings slowed down in the first half of this year, with 45 new stores in total.

According to the survey of 100 supermarket chains that cover over 28,000 outlets in the country, nearly 70 percent of supermarkets recorded a drop in foot traffic, but over 95 percent of them achieved higher online sales in the first 10 months of this year.

The combined number of outlets from the top 100 supermarkets increased by 2.9 percent to 28,502 by the end of 2021, with fresh food supermarkets and discount stores making up over 98 percent of these new openings.

Same-store sales at leading supermarkets also fell in 2021, and community stores suffered the most with an 8 percent drop while hypermarket chains were less affected with a 3.4percent dip.

Domestically listed retailers recorded a generally profitable first half this year, improving from the past two years' disturbance due to the pandemic. By the end of October this year, nearly half of supermarket chains reported profit increases from the same period a year earlier.

Retailers have also shifted their operation models with niche segments such as discount models, delivery, as well as integrated sales and service channels.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     