Kids' lab exposes children to chemistry's important role

The annual BASF Kids' Lab took place on July 7 at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, helping children explore the wonders of chemistry in daily life.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

This summer, the kids' lab will tour across China in partnership with various science and technology museums in Shanghai, Beijing and Chongqing. The Shanghai leg of the tour runs through July 14.

Designed for children between the ages of 8 and 12, the lab introduced "Getting to know CO2" – a brand-new experiment designed to help children learn about the properties of carbon dioxide and understand the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"In today's world, the topic of global warming and protecting the environment has never been more prominent," said Dr Stephan Kothrade, president and chairman of BASF China. "Chemistry helps us solve many current and future global challenges. This year's experiment translates the concepts of 'global warming' and 'greenhouse gas emissions' into kids' language, making it easy for them to understand. Children are encouraged to discover their roles in making the world a better place."

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A hand-washing experiment will help kids understand that practicing good hand hygiene is a simple yet effective way to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

Along with the experiments, there is a special gallery for teenagers to discover chemistry's vital role in tackling global challenges.

"We are delighted to co-host the annual Kids' Lab program with BASF to promote science-based education and spark children's interest in chemistry at an early age," said Miao Wenjing, deputy curator of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. "We hope our joint efforts to promote science will inspire children to appreciate the wonder and excitement of science, and enrich their educational journeys during the summer holiday."

Since its launch in 2002 in Beijing, the lab has become a successful annual program that fascinates children in Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing every summer.

BASF Kids' Lab



Date: July 7-14, 9am-4:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Science and Technology Museum

