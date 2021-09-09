Feature / Education

New campus of CAA welcomes first students

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:21 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Liangzhu campus, the fourth campus of CAA, rolled out the welcome mat for 1,600 students on September 5.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:21 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

The Liangzhu campus of China Academy of Art rolled out the welcome mat for 1,600 students on September 5 as it became the academy's fourth campus.

With schools of design, art management and education, as well as an education research institute, the new campus is focusing on the teaching of artistic design with an aim to develop itself into a mecca for Chinese modern designers.

Covering an area of 32.2 hectares, the Liangzhu campus was designed by noted architect Zhang Yonghe, former head of the department of architecture at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States, at an estimated cost of 900 million yuan (US$143 million).

"If I have to pick a word to define the Liangzhu campus, I think it is 'open,'" Zhang said. "Different from traditional universities that divide a campus into different functions, each building in Liangzhu campus has its own dormitories, classrooms and workshops. The design is centered on the integration of living and education."

The Liangzhu campus is also a pilot zone to explore innovative education modes. It is hoped to be a wall-less campus for talent cultivation, breaking the boundaries of different academic disciplines to integrate art with technology and commerce, and incubate leading academic research into future contemporary art.

New campus of CAA welcomes first students
Imaginechina

The newly built Liangzhu Campus of the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou pulls banners to welcome the first group of 1,600 students.

The campus was previously expected to open by September 2020 and accommodate around 4,000 students. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, the opening was delayed to this month.

University campuses in Hangzhou are no longer just for students. They have become places for architects to shine and artists to explore.

As the central campus of CAA, Xiangshan campus was included on the list of the 25 Most Significant Works of Postwar Architecture by the New York Times last month.

Xiangshan campus was designed by Wang Shu, the first Chinese winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, known as the Nobel Prize of the architectural world, in 2012 and also the dean of the School of Architecture at CAA.

All the buildings in the Xiangshan campus seem odd at first glance. The rough facades are made of misaligned, recycled bricks and tiles. The windows are not regular sizes and are placed randomly on the wall. The gates are irregularly shaped.

The buildings' curves match the line of the hills in the distance, visually forming a harmonious bond. Corridors and cloisters wind around the campus, softening the overall look. Wood, stone, bricks and glass are all used to ensure visual diversity on campus.

Formerly known as the National Academy of Art, the CAA was found by educator Cai Yuanpei in 1928 as the first art academy with complete academic programs in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     