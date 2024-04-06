Feature / Education

Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrates 128th anniversary

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
A passage at Zizhu Hi-Tech Park Station on Shanghai Metro Line 15 has been converted to an exhibition hall of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrates 128th anniversary
Ti Gong

The passage.

A passage at Zizhu Hi-Tech Park Station on Shanghai Metro Line 15 has been converted to an exhibition hall of Shanghai Jiao Tong University to celebrate the 128th anniversary of the prestigious university.

Unveiled on Saturday, the walls of the passage leading to Exit 7 of the station now display a 143-meter-long painting of the university's Minhang campus. It depicts landmark structures such as the Tsung-Dao Lee Library and the Fok Ying Tung Sports Center.

There is also a steel relievo that shows the history of the university. It's shaped in waves, symbolizing the spirit of Shanghai – as inclusive as the ocean – and the university's motto which means that when drinking water one should think of its source.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrates 128th anniversary
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Part of the 143-meter-long painting depicts the university's Fok Ying Tung Sports Center.

The university also celebrated its 128th anniversary on Saturday with an awarding ceremony for outstanding educators, scientists and alumni.

An exhibition was launched to commemorate Wang Xiji, a Jiao Tong alumnus who devoted himself to China's development of space industry for more than 60 years as chief designer of several Chinese satellites. The exhibition showcases more than 300 pieces of exhibits including Wang's medals and scripts.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrates 128th anniversary
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The relievo shows the history of the university.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Metro
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Minhang
