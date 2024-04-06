Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrates 128th anniversary

A passage at Zizhu Hi-Tech Park Station on Shanghai Metro Line 15 has been converted to an exhibition hall of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Ti Gong

A passage at Zizhu Hi-Tech Park Station on Shanghai Metro Line 15 has been converted to an exhibition hall of Shanghai Jiao Tong University to celebrate the 128th anniversary of the prestigious university.

Unveiled on Saturday, the walls of the passage leading to Exit 7 of the station now display a 143-meter-long painting of the university's Minhang campus. It depicts landmark structures such as the Tsung-Dao Lee Library and the Fok Ying Tung Sports Center.

There is also a steel relievo that shows the history of the university. It's shaped in waves, symbolizing the spirit of Shanghai – as inclusive as the ocean – and the university's motto which means that when drinking water one should think of its source.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The university also celebrated its 128th anniversary on Saturday with an awarding ceremony for outstanding educators, scientists and alumni.

An exhibition was launched to commemorate Wang Xiji, a Jiao Tong alumnus who devoted himself to China's development of space industry for more than 60 years as chief designer of several Chinese satellites. The exhibition showcases more than 300 pieces of exhibits including Wang's medals and scripts.