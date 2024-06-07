Chinese teams secure five championships at global creativity contest

Shanghai students among the winners at the 45th Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, not only winning prizes but also forming friendly relations with their international counterparts.

Chinese teams excelled at the 45th Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, winning five world championships, two runner-up prizes, and three third places.



The competition that fosters creativity among young people through team collaboration and innovative problem-solving, saw 676 teams from 11 countries and regions, with 27 from China.

Students from Shanghai made notable achievements. Ten Chinese teams won top three placements in their respective divisions, with nine of them coming from Shanghai.

Shanghai Xiangming High School and Shanghai Normal University Tianhua College secured the championship titles in the "Drive-In Movie" division of the high school and university categories, respectively.

Two teams from Shanghai Daning International Elementary School won first place in both AI Tech-NO-Art and Rocking World Detour division.

They designed a scenario where they used a device to travel back in time to meet van Gogh, creating a conversation between the future and the past to explore the essence of art together.



The Shanghai "Morning Star" Innovation Base team experienced ups and downs during the "Structures in Deep Space" competition. Coach Zhou Yong said that despite initial setbacks and scoring issues, the team's perseverance paid off when the judges re-evaluated and restored their deducted points. Ultimately, the team secured fifth place in the primary school category.

OM is more than just a competition; it is a platform for global youth to engage in cross-cultural exchanges and learning. During the competition, each participating team pairs up with a foreign team as friendly counterparts.

In a heart-warming moment during the finals, members of the High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University team celebrated a teammate's birthday with a cake prepared by their friendly counterparts. The teams exchanged interesting stories and watched each other's performances, strengthening their bonds beyond the competition.