Best feet forward to explore city's past

Shanghai General Trade Union has unveiled a series of activities allowing people to explore the city's past, workers' movement history, spirit of craftsmanship and stories of model workers on foot.

The activities involve 10-episode videos and city walks to revolutionary spots and venues related to the trade union such as Shanghai Craftsman's Hall inside Shanghai Worker's Cultural Palace, Shanghai Model Worker Exhibition Hall, and Pudong Worker's Cultural Palace.

These areas also include the May 30th Movement Monument, Huxi Workers' Half-Day School Exhibition Hall, Sanshan Assembly Hall, and the former residence of underground Party leader Liu Changsheng.

A sharing event to explore the city's past, workers' movement history, spirit of craftsmanship and stories of model workers

The activities marks the one-year countdown to the centenary of the establishment of the union next year.

The city walks will invite young model workers and craftsmen to share stories behind these iconic buildings and the history of the union.

A typical shikumen (stone-gated) residence building on Chengdu Rd N. in Jing'an District was the former site of the National Labor Union Secretariat and is deemed as the cradle of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions. Its story was the opening chapter of the video series.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
