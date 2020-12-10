Feature / Art & Culture

Great Chinese art on offer at city auction

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
Modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy, Buddha statues and ancient bronze mirrors go under hammer at the 2020 Shanghai Council Autumn Auction on Saturday.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
SSI ļʱ

A variety of modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy, Buddha statues and ancient bronze mirrors will go under hammer at the 2020 Shanghai Council Autumn Auction on Saturday.

One highlight is several ink-wash paintings created by Qi Baishi (1864-1957), widely considered to be one of the greatest Chinese painters of the 20th century. His work epitomizes Chinese tradition using innovative forms and styles. 

Unlike most other artists of his time, Qi’s work shows no Western influence. His painting was greatly influenced by such masters as Xu Wei (1521-93), Bada Shanren (1626-1705) and Wu Changshuo (1844-1927).

Qi was considered a pioneer who brought freshness and spontaneity to traditional Chinese ink-wash paintings of birds, flowers, insects and landscapes.

One of his works on display at the auction preview, titled “Passing Home without Entering,” features a group of chickens running joyfully outside their cage, just like naughty children excitedly playing on their way home after school.

“The excellence of a painting lies in its being alike yet unlike. Too much likeness flatters vulgar taste, while too much unlikeness deceives the world,” Qi once said.

Great Chinese art on offer at city auction

Qi Baishi's “Passing Home without Entering”

Another highlight at the auction is “Appreciating the Plum Blossom in Winter” created by Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), one of the best-known and most prodigious Chinese artists of the 20th century. 

Born into a family of artists in Neijiang, Sichuan Province, Zhang studied textile-dyeing in Kyoto, Japan. From 1941 to 1944, he went to Dunhuang in Gansu Province to make replica paintings in the Mogao Caves, also known as the Thousand Buddha Grottoes. Zhang copied 276 murals and founded a new school of painting based on ancient Buddhist art. 

After a successful career in Shanghai, he left the Chinese mainland in 1949. His prolific career spanned Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

Great Chinese art on offer at city auction

Zhang Daqian's "Appreciating the Plum Blossom in Winter"

Preview
Date: December 11, 9:30am-5pm

Auction
Date: December 12, 9:30am
Venue: 8/F, Starry Sky Hall, Shanghai Grand Theater
Address: 300 People's Ave

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     