Mahjong-inspired works on show in Shanghai

Contemporary visual artist Daniel Arsham exhibits new works inspired by the Chinese game he fell in love with during his travels around China for two years.

Contemporary visual artist Daniel Arsham is showing new works inspired by the Chinese game of mahjong at Innersect 2020, an exhibition of fashion and brands from all over the world.

From Friday to Sunday at Shanghai New International Expo Center, Arsham displays a bronze art installation and plaster sculpture featuring mahjong's "fa" (发) tile. He combines Chinese culture and tradition with his representative "erosion" style.



The plaster sculpture of "Eroded Mahjong Fa" is pure white, and the surface shows an irregular "eroded" form. In these seemingly dilapidated spaces, crystals of different sizes are scattered in strips or small pieces of gravel, just like treasure buried in the river of life.

Ti Gong

Arsham has traveled all over China in the past two years, a country he says is so massive it would take a lifetime to explore all its different regions. During his travels he fell in love with mahjong, a traditional folk game with thousands of years of Chinese history.

From a mahjong tile, he sees the past, the present and the future. Through his works, Arsham also hopes to bring the beautiful meanings behind it to the new youth culture trend.