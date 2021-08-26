Examining video as an art form in loops

The exhibition "Durational," which features 16 video works from 11 sound and video artists, is in full swing at the Vanguard Gallery.

The exhibition "Durational," which features 16 video works from 11 sound and video artists, is in full swing at the Vanguard Gallery. Every day from Tuesday to Saturday, a selection of artistic videos with an average length of 20 minutes are presented on a loop during opening hours.

Chinese artist Tang Chao, whose works include videos, photography, performances and installations, led the first installment of Vanguard Talks and conducted an on-site performance on the opening day of the exhibition.

Tang said the spirit of creation as creation itself, in other words, is more about living through every moment of the process and enjoying the uncertainty of the creative journey more than being preoccupied by the goal of making a creative work.

"Most of the video works to be screened are in black and white," said Aria Woo with the Vanguard Gallery. "There are works from the 1970s, when video technology was at the initial stage of development, as well as recent creations by emerging artists who are active in the field of video-based art nowadays."

Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

Spanish artist Antoni Muntadas started in the field of video production with his exploratory work "Actions," part of a series of subsensory experiences performed between 1971 and 1972.

Using video as a form of expression, he projected four intangible actions: tactile exploration of a material; writing a text in braille; friction of an organic material with an inorganic material; and comparing the hearts of two people.

Aníbal López was born in 1964 in Guatemala. His work "Testimonio" in 2012 consists of a complex and delicate attempt to shed light on the reality of Guatemala through the experience of a professional assassin.

The video works of female artists Susan Mogul and Suzanne Lacy made in the 1970s discuss the concepts of fashion, feminism and consumerism, which are still thought-provoking in the current context.

Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

Courtesy of Vanguard Gallery

South Korean artist Hyunseon Kang's four-minute loop "The Last Apartment" made in 2017 uses 3D images to reproduce and examine the physical space while questioning the significance of the heart space we offer.

Combining music and poetry, Yi Xin Tong's "Origin of Ripples: Morning Chapter," "Outdoors" and "Sheepish Comet" (2021) are creations featuring daily reflections on the outdoors, urban wildlife, dark nights and wild emotions.

Artists Lam Pok Yin, Zhu Changquan, Fang Di and Li Baojiu will participate in the next four installments of Vanguard Talks to share their creative experiences with the audience.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through September 4, 11am-6pm

Venue: Vanguard Gallery

Address: Room 204, Bldg 4A, 50 Moganshan Rd

www.vanguardgallery.com