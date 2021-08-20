World of sweet dreams and rainbows

Australian artist Tanya Schultz's first solo exhibition in Shanghai, named "Candy Utopia," creates a fantasy world for both children and adults.

Featuring large-scale sugar-made installations, Australian artist Tanya Schultz's first solo exhibition in Shanghai, named "Candy Utopia," creates a fantasy world for both children and adults.

Schultz is fascinated with the notions of paradise and wish-fulfillment described in folk tales, mythology and cinema.

She is adept at making use of sweet materials to construct highly detailed works reflecting the concepts of abundance, utopian dreams and fleeting pleasure.

To ensure every surface of her artworks is covered with sweetness and rainbows for an immersive and interactive experience, Schultz incorporates a variety of craft materials, such as sugar, candy, plastic flowers and all sorts of objects she has found while traveling.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Tanya Schultz's installations with candy Ti Gong



Ti Gong



Ti Gong



Ti Gong

"I love making work that is accessible to people," said Schultz. "l believe the happiness embedded in the works is contagious.

"Everyone can immerse themselves in the sweet dream of 'Candy Utopia' to regain the joy of their childhoods."

Based on different themes, the Shanghai stop on her global tour is divided into four sections, varying from sculptures and paintings to sparkling plant installations.

In addition to enticing people to explore, there is a DIY workshop where visitors can use the craft materials provided to create their own sweet works.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 17, 10am-8pm

Venue: Uni Elite L26-2, L27-1

Address: 838 Huangpi Road S.