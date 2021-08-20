﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

World of sweet dreams and rainbows

Dai Mengyi
  17:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0
Australian artist Tanya Schultz's first solo exhibition in Shanghai, named "Candy Utopia," creates a fantasy world for both children and adults.
Dai Mengyi
  17:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0

Featuring large-scale sugar-made installations, Australian artist Tanya Schultz's first solo exhibition in Shanghai, named "Candy Utopia," creates a fantasy world for both children and adults.

Schultz is fascinated with the notions of paradise and wish-fulfillment described in folk tales, mythology and cinema.

She is adept at making use of sweet materials to construct highly detailed works reflecting the concepts of abundance, utopian dreams and fleeting pleasure.

To ensure every surface of her artworks is covered with sweetness and rainbows for an immersive and interactive experience, Schultz incorporates a variety of craft materials, such as sugar, candy, plastic flowers and all sorts of objects she has found while traveling.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Tanya Schultz’s installations with candy

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

"I love making work that is accessible to people," said Schultz. "l believe the happiness embedded in the works is contagious.

"Everyone can immerse themselves in the sweet dream of 'Candy Utopia' to regain the joy of their childhoods."

Based on different themes, the Shanghai stop on her global tour is divided into four sections, varying from sculptures and paintings to sparkling plant installations.

In addition to enticing people to explore, there is a DIY workshop where visitors can use the craft materials provided to create their own sweet works.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 17, 10am-8pm

Venue: Uni Elite L26-2, L27-1

Address: 838 Huangpi Road S.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     