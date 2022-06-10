The Green House: the 'most luxurious residence in the Far East'
09:00 UTC+8, 2022-06-11 0
In 1936, architect Laszlo Hudec designed a modern-style villa for Chinese tycoon D. V. Woo, known as "The Green House."
09:00 UTC+8, 2022-06-11 0
In 1936, architect Laszlo Hudec designed a modern-style villa for Chinese tycoon D. V. Woo. Known as "The Green House," the villa has a modern exterior and first-rate facilities. It was reputed to be "the most luxurious residence in the Far East." Follow Michelle Qiao to explore more about The Green House.
Source: SHINE Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports