Feature / Art & Culture

The Marble Hall (Part 1): The former residence of Jewish tycoon Elly Kadoorie

﻿ Qiao Zhengyue
﻿ Tang Dafei
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Qiao Zhengyue Tang Dafei Li Jiaohao
  18:26 UTC+8, 2022-11-21       0
In downtown Shanghai stands a white building named Marble Hall. In 1924 when it was completed, the press called the architecture the most beautiful stately home in Shanghai.
In downtown Shanghai stands a white building named Marble Hall. With the look of the Louvre in Paris, it has a neoclassical style that's perfectly proportioned and exquisitely decorated.

It is now the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace.

In 1924 when the new residence of Jewish tycoon Elly Kadoorie was completed, the press said Shanghai would feel particularly proud of it.

The Marble Hall has finished a restoration to revive its glory. Follow Michelle Qiao to explore more about it.

Shot by Yang Shihu. Edited by Tang Dafei. Subtitles by Li Jiaohao and Ying Wei.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
