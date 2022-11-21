The Marble Hall (Part 1): The former residence of Jewish tycoon Elly Kadoorie
In downtown Shanghai stands a white building named Marble Hall. With the look of the Louvre in Paris, it has a neoclassical style that's perfectly proportioned and exquisitely decorated.
It is now the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace.
In 1924 when the new residence of Jewish tycoon Elly Kadoorie was completed, the press said Shanghai would feel particularly proud of it.
The Marble Hall has finished a restoration to revive its glory. Follow Michelle Qiao to explore more about it.