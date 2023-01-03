Interpreting the origins of the world through figure images on Chinese myths

"Creating the World – Figure Images on Chinese Myths Interpreting the Origins of the World" would revive China's ancient tales and legends to the visitors.

Asked how the world came into being, some Chinese people would probably refer to the Greek gods like Gaea and Eros. Compared with Greek mythology, rich in stories about gods and heroes, only a few Chinese myths such as "Chang'e Flying to the Moon" or "Nuwa Mending the Heaven" ring a bell.

However, an exhibition entitled "Creating the World – Figure Images on Chinese Myths Interpreting the Origins of the World," currently underway at Pearl Art Museum, would revive China's ancient tales and legends.

According to the organizer, "Creating the World" is a solid base to reflect the philosophical and world values of the Chinese nation. In fact, the exhibition is one part of the project "Creating the World – Literary and Artistic Works on Chinese Myths Interpreting the Origins of the World" that kicked off in 2015.

The state-sponsored cultural project intends to glorify the fountainhead of a civilization that is at once original and independent via a wide away of art forms, including picture books, cinematic and video products, stage performances, and academic publications.

The exhibition selects 85 figure prints of the 13 most important Chinese ancestors. Some images are the prints from the rubbings of the coffin chambers and sarcophagus of the Han (202 BC-AD 9) and Jin (1115-1234) dynasties, some from the murals at the ancient temple, and others depicted in the illustrations and books that have passed down for centuries. For example, Nuwa, the Chinese goddess who set to patch the holes in the heaven with stone blocks in five colors, actually has different images at the exhibitions.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 12, 10am-10pm



Venue: Centre of Light Space at Pearl Art Museum

Address: 7/F, Aegean Place, 1588 Wuzhong Rd

吴中路1588号