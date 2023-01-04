﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Art exhibition gives 'Longtang' a new flair

  18:17 UTC+8, 2023-01-04
The Youth Spatial Art Exhibition showcases young artists, architects, and designers' interpretations of "Longtang Modern."
  18:17 UTC+8, 2023-01-04

The Youth Spatial Art Exhibition at The INLET features artwork by nine groups of young artists, architects and designers.

The art works, themed "Longtang Modern," include sculptures, paintings, installations and visual images. Some are designed for the shikumen (stone-gate) building complex, while others integrate into the longtang (narrow alley) and patios at The INLET.

Ti Gong

The art works include sculptures, paintings, installations and visual images.

"The theme 'Longtang Modern' prompted the artists to consider the relationship between modern spirit and regional history," curator Gong Siyue explained. "The artists used vision, sound and touch in their creations and gave a modern identity to the historic shikumen complex."

The exhibition is divided into three chapters: Current Times, Memory Garden, and Echoes of the Future.

"I was thinking about how to express Shanghai's recollections from the 1920s and 1930s in a fresh way,'" said artist Yang Weijie. Yang and his PHAIdesign team submitted two pieces to the Current Times chapter.

Ti Gong

Some artworks are tailored for the shikumen complex at The INLET.

"Shanghai's modernity is reflected in the combination of the East and the West. We created a new modern space by gently integrating the art into the setting using contemporary design language," he said.

Architect Shao Kexin said that his creation was inspired by the 24 solar periods in traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar.

"The 24 boards are set around a tree. They were given different colors to showcase the changing of the season," he said.

Wax drops were used by Liu Zhenchen to paint "404,880 Drops," which is reminiscent of stalactites and fluffy snow.

Chen Hangfeng's installation is made from disinfected domestic waste, a common feature in Shanghai a few years ago.

Ti Gong

Artist Yang Weijie (left) and curator Gong Siyue

Aside from the Youth Spatial Art Exhibition, which runs until March 5, The INLET has planned a number of creative and cultural activities to celebrate the Spring Festival.

A lantern festival, a New Year's fair, immersive lane games, seminars and a theater production will be held for visitors. Dates and details of the activities will be announced later.

Info:

Youth Spatial Art Exhibition

Date: through March 5 (free entry)

Venue: The INLET (今潮8弄)

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd. N and Wujin Rd (四川北路武进路口)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
