Young Chinese artists' inventiveness and imagination on display

The "RanRan" program aims to nurture and support young Chinese contemporary artists through competitions, artist-in-residence programs, art seasons and cross-over collaborations.

All eyes are on the "RanRan" program.



Shui On Xintiandi and UCCA, China's top institution for contemporary art, launched the three-year young artist incubation program last summer.

The project endeavors to explore, nurture and support young Chinese contemporary artists through competitions, artist-in-residence programs, art seasons and cross-over collaborations.

To be honest, people don't get much excited about the exhibitions that claim to show the art power of tomorrow. However, the resolve of Shui On Xintiandi to "dive" into the art world with the academic backing of UCCA, as well as the illustrious names listed in the cultural advisory committee members, such as contemporary artist Xu Bin, all support "RanRan" as being a unique project.

The public art pieces in Xintiandi's outdoor space and the "RanRan Songs of the Return Art Season" exhibition at the three-story ONE XINTIANDI highlight young artists' inventiveness and imagination, even though some works aren't mature or polished. It is the spirit of youth – wild and full of unbounded possibility.

Five public artworks in the Xintiandi neighborhood, 20 young artists' works and three drawings by the "Artist Residency Program" at ONE XINTIANDI are displayed.

Gu Yulu's artwork "Whispering Songs" is motivated by three weeks of conversations and interviews with residents and workers in Xintiandi. Gu gathered their household trash and converted it into wind chimes. When the wind blows, the wind chimes that are placed in the back alleys make a faint tinkling sound, as if "murmuring" to onlookers the rich local history of the past.

"After countless trips and conversations, I gradually came to the conclusion that life in the old alleys only lives in one's memory," Gu said. "Although such memories are priceless, nobody really wants to go back. Men have always valued the distinctiveness of former lifestyles. But could the rebuilt lanes in Xintiandi still evoke memories after 50 or 100 years?

"These days, we see online influencers posting selfies, cooks waiting to leave the kitchen, drivers, maintenance workers working late hours, and security guards getting their orders in the alleys – they are actually living in alleys. So start taking in the present and feel the history of being alive."

Gu created short videos out of the interviews and trash collection process. He also set up an online sketchbook titled "Life in Xintiandi." Some of the sketches will eventually be reproduced in the brochures and maps for the "RanRan" art season and given away as gifts.

Young artists prefer digging deeper into their work. RanRan's "Artist Residency Program" helps in that.



The program funds residencies, research, assistance, and other resources to help artists study Shanghai's culture, urban areas, and mixed-use public space to improve their analysis and creative practices.

Yin Yi's "from _to Xintiandi" at ONE XINTIANDI is an example.

Yin transforms the living space of residents, Xintiandi's public spaces, and the urban environment into an auditory space. He invites four partners – a musician, an anthropologist, a 3D soundscape designer, and a video game sound designer – to travel from their home or workplace to Xintiandi and record the sounds they hear. Each of them created their own audio work.

Finally, five pieces are placed in a cement installation designed by the artist. The installation is based on a map of Xintiandi's public spaces, suggesting that one might listen to certain spaces or possibly the entire city. The audio that is concealed in the cement installation can be heard by viewers using headphones, providing a unique acoustic perspective on the city.

The oil painting collage on cloth "Garden" by Cui Xiaoqing is another highlight of the exhibition.

The meticulously constructed scene features leopards divided into a hierarchy of four classes. Leopards from Class One are gilded and positioned in the center. The second group of leopards is covered in gold as an appetizer. Leopards from Class Three are standing and decorating.

Meanwhile, the dismembered leopards are carelessly thrown on the table as a chair for the golden leopards. All the leopards constitute the image of the "Last Supper."



Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 5, 1-9pm



Venue: ONE XINTIANDI

Address: 181 Taicang Rd

太仓路181弄