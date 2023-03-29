﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'YES WE CAN' celebrates 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic ties

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  20:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0
The Miguel de Cervantes Library and Swatch Art Peace Hotel will host an art exhibition as part of the 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic relations.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  20:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0

The Miguel de Cervantes Library and Swatch Art Peace Hotel will host an art exhibition starting Saturday.

The exhibition, "YES WE CAN: city, art and nature," is part of a series of events in Shanghai celebrating the 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic relations.

Artists from both China and Spanish-speaking countries, like Yuan Keru and Zhao Kejiong, as well as Iker Arrue, a Spanish performer, and Francisco Hauss, a Mexican visual artist, will be part of the show.

Through their works, visitors will be able to explore different ways of thinking, working, and living.

'YES WE CAN' celebrates 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic ties
Ti Gong

"The exhibition celebrates the power of diversity, featuring artists who stayed at the Swatch Art Peach Hotel," said Miguel de Cervantes Library director Inma González Puy.

"The mostly residency-created works show how art is a bridge that connects us despite everything."

The hotel on the Bund, formerly known as Exchange Hotel or the South Wing of Peace Hotel, has become a place where artists from all over the world can enjoy the space and time to work in a dynamic, creative, and international community.

The library, which also houses the cultural section of the Consulate-General of Spain in Shanghai, functions as a cross-cultural meeting place. It has an exhibition hall where different themes of art exhibitions are displayed all year.

Another Pablo Picasso exhibition will be held at the library in June. It will feature 30 photographs of Picasso taken by photographers close to the artist, including David Douglas Duncan, André Villers, and Edward Quinn.

The photos have one thing in common: the artist's face was at least partially hidden behind a mask; the exhibition aims to discuss the artist's true identity behind the masks.

'YES WE CAN' celebrates 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic ties
Ti Gong

Shanghai primary school students show their works inspired by Salvador Dalí at a Dali exhibition held at the Middle Longhua Road Metro Station.

A months-long exhibition on the Spanish artist Salvador Dali recently concluded at the Middle Longhua Road Metro Station on Metro Lines 7 and 12.

The passageway near Exit 2 of the station had been transformed into a gallery to display 34 replica works by the surrealist artist.

A similar exhibition is scheduled to return to the station in November.

"It will be either on Picasso again or on Valencia artist Joaquin Sorolla ... we are still discussing it," Puy explained.

YES WE CAN: city, art and nature

Date: April 1 to June 4, 11am-6:30pm

Address: Miguel de Cervantes Library, 208 Anfu Rd

安福路208号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     