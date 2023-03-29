'YES WE CAN' celebrates 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic ties

The Miguel de Cervantes Library and Swatch Art Peace Hotel will host an art exhibition as part of the 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic relations.

The Miguel de Cervantes Library and Swatch Art Peace Hotel will host an art exhibition starting Saturday.

The exhibition, "YES WE CAN: city, art and nature," is part of a series of events in Shanghai celebrating the 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic relations.

Artists from both China and Spanish-speaking countries, like Yuan Keru and Zhao Kejiong, as well as Iker Arrue, a Spanish performer, and Francisco Hauss, a Mexican visual artist, will be part of the show.

Through their works, visitors will be able to explore different ways of thinking, working, and living.

Ti Gong

"The exhibition celebrates the power of diversity, featuring artists who stayed at the Swatch Art Peach Hotel," said Miguel de Cervantes Library director Inma González Puy.

"The mostly residency-created works show how art is a bridge that connects us despite everything."



The hotel on the Bund, formerly known as Exchange Hotel or the South Wing of Peace Hotel, has become a place where artists from all over the world can enjoy the space and time to work in a dynamic, creative, and international community.

The library, which also houses the cultural section of the Consulate-General of Spain in Shanghai, functions as a cross-cultural meeting place. It has an exhibition hall where different themes of art exhibitions are displayed all year.

Another Pablo Picasso exhibition will be held at the library in June. It will feature 30 photographs of Picasso taken by photographers close to the artist, including David Douglas Duncan, André Villers, and Edward Quinn.

The photos have one thing in common: the artist's face was at least partially hidden behind a mask; the exhibition aims to discuss the artist's true identity behind the masks.

Ti Gong

A months-long exhibition on the Spanish artist Salvador Dali recently concluded at the Middle Longhua Road Metro Station on Metro Lines 7 and 12.

The passageway near Exit 2 of the station had been transformed into a gallery to display 34 replica works by the surrealist artist.

A similar exhibition is scheduled to return to the station in November.

"It will be either on Picasso again or on Valencia artist Joaquin Sorolla ... we are still discussing it," Puy explained.

YES WE CAN: city, art and nature

Date: April 1 to June 4, 11am-6:30pm

Address: Miguel de Cervantes Library, 208 Anfu Rd

安福路208号