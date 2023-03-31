﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai's Laurence Olivier Awards announce winners

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:16 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
Chen Shan and Qian Fang were named best actor and actress, respectively, when the winners of the 25th Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards were announced after a four-year hiatus.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:16 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
Shanghai's Laurence Olivier Awards announce winners
Ti Gong

The 25th Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards winners were announced at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center on Wednesday.

The 25th Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards were announced at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center on Wednesday.

The awards, which were established in 1996, are seen as the Shanghai version of the prestigious Laurence Olivier Awards. It's named after drama maestro Huang Zuolin (1906-1994).

The former Chinese film director dedicated his life to drama, and his lifelong ambition was to open a Shanghai theater devoted to dramatic art.

Huang died in 1994, at the age of 88, and was unable to witness the establishment of the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center in 2000.

The awards promote Huang's spirit of "becoming a sincere artist who devotes his life to the cause of drama with a pure heart, without seeking fame or profit."

Shanghai's Laurence Olivier Awards announce winners
Ti Gong

The Best Actress Award goes to Qian Fang (center).

Shanghai's Laurence Olivier Awards announce winners
Ti Gong

The Best Actor Award has been given to Chen Shan (center).

Chen Shan and Qian Fang were named best actor and actress, respectively. Fu Chong was named best supporting actor, while Ding Meiting was named best supporting actress.

He Mengjie received the Most Promising Artist Award. The Excellent Talent Contract Awards were given to He Ping, Liu Peng and Liu Xuanrui.

The Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards have returned to the center after a four-year absence. Many theatergoers gathered outside the center hours before the ceremony began to await the announcement of the awards.

Shanghai's Laurence Olivier Awards announce winners
Ti Gong

There were a lot of theater fans waiting outside the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center hours before the ceremony began.

"Before 1995, I performed at Shanghai People's Art Theater, one of the predecessors of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, for about 15 years. And it was a very beautiful time for me," said the renowned actress and the award presenter, Xi Meijuan.

"For me, coming back to the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center is like coming home."

Other award presenters included famous actors Chen Qi, Zhang Xianheng, Xu Zheng and Lei Jiayin.

"For the young generation of stage actors like me, the Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards are a dock, a station, a warm place to rest temporarily and look back on oneself, and even more so, the courage to start again, motivating us to create more and better works," said Chen, who won the Best Actor Award for his role as Jia Baoyu in the play "A Dream of Red Mansions."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     