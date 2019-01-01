'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 5: 美女/帅哥 (Mei Nu/Shuai Ge)

Do you know that in China, it's common for people to be called "beauty" or "handsome" when they're dining out or shopping? Misa finds this phenomenon very interesting.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Do you know that in China, it's common for people to be called "美女" (beauty) or "帅哥" (handsome) when they're dining out or shopping? Misa finds this phenomenon very interesting because shop assistants in Japan don't address customers in the same way. What do shop assistants call customers in your country?

