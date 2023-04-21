Tianjin piano festival opens musical doors for young artists

Private lessons, master classes and recitals alongside stellar musicians on the score for young pianists from around the world.

Ti Gong

A stellar line-up of internationally renowned artists will feature at the inaugural Tianjin Juilliard Piano Festival from July 30 to August 13. The two-week program, hosted by the Tianjin Juilliard School, includes master classes, lectures, private lessons, and opportunities to perform concertos with orchestras and prominent conductors.

The festival is open to applicants of all nationalities in three categories ― Young artist, Junior and Auditor. The application deadline for young artists and junior participants is May 20, and that for auditors is July 20. Applicants for Auditors must be aged 7 and older.

More details are available and applications made at https://www.tianjinjuilliard.edu.cn/tjpf.

"We are excited to announce the inaugural Tianjin Juilliard Piano Festival and welcome everyone to join us for an extraordinary musical celebration this summer. It is the mission of Tianjin Juilliard to develop talented young musicians as artist citizens and to bridge cultures through the art of music," said He Wei, CEO and artistic director of the music school.

"Hosted at our iconic home for the performing arts in Binhai, all participants will have full access to state of the art practice facilities and performance venues as well as over 100 Steinway pianos on campus. The Tianjin Juilliard Piano Festival will become one of the most exciting destinations for talented pianists from around the world."

The festival's two co-artistic directors are Yoheved Kaplinsky, chair of the piano department in New York, and Wang Xiaohan, chair of pre-college piano studies in Tianjin.

In addition to the two artistic directors, the festival will welcome 10 other prominent pianists as teaching guest artists, who will hold a series of private lessons and master classes. Chen Sa, Sofya Gulyak and Wang are performing guest artists at the festival. Festival partners include the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and the Tianjin Juilliard affiliated ensemble, the QingXin Ensemble. The final gala concert will be conducted by Chen Lin.

Performing participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with a conductor and an orchestra. All 24 selected Young Artists will compete in the festival's concerto competition, with six winners selected to perform a full concerto with the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Lai Jiajing.

All 48 Junior participants will have one concerto rehearsal with the school's affiliated ensemble, the QingXin Ensemble, conducted by Lai Jiajing, playing one movement of a concerto.



In addition, each Young Artist will receive six one-hour private lessons, one opportunity to play in a master class, and two opportunities to play in a recital. Each Junior participant will receive three one-hour private lessons and one opportunity to perform in a recital. Up to 24 selected Juniors will also have the opportunity to play in a master class.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong