﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition showcases artists through range of media

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-05-01       0
Space and Gallery Association Shanghai is presenting "Sight Lines," a group exhibition that brings together four exceptional Chinese contemporary artists.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-05-01       0

Space and Gallery Association Shanghai is presenting "Sight Lines," a group exhibition that brings together four exceptional Chinese contemporary artists – Liang Quan, Qian Jiahua, Song Xin and Zhang Haijun, through a range of media including painting, collage, installation and other works on paper.

"Sight Lines" brings in a wider horizon to the theme of "sight," not only as a sensory perception of objective things and phenomena, but also as a creative capacity to construct something new.

The works on view arise from a culmination of objects observed and depicted through the eyes of four different artists. They revise, expand and transform our orthodox visual experiences, and lead us to establish new understanding, perception and imagination to the existing surroundings.

Exhibition showcases artists through range of media
Ti Gong

Liang Quan's work.

As a pioneer of Chinese contemporary artist, the 75-year-old Liang creates by re-assembling shredded rice paper fragments and dividing his composition into geometric forms.

Strictly speaking, the accurate rendering of texture or coloured paper with Chinese ink is not Liang's primary goal.

Instead, his focus resides in the conceptual articulation of layering, combination, movement and spatial distance onto paper, pursuing the balance of formal freedom on the grounds of structural painting.

Exhibition showcases artists through range of media
Ti Gong

"Luxury Goods" by Qian Jiahua

In Qian's paintings, lines form contours, shapes, images, and objects, presenting the artist's graphic interpretation of the world through her own eyes.

People can see a gamut of hard-edge color planes formed into stripes, blocks, and lanes, all harmoniously co-existing in a flat, abstract composition.

Song's visual expression brims with a seemingly primitive but immaculately constructed aesthetic appeal through her paper cuts to her brushwork of interweaving lines and the interstice of textures and patterns.

The "Wave" series comprises bio-morphic portraits of the brain. As they simultaneously overlay and disrupt the composition's overall spatial consistency, these pieces are reminiscent of our human mind – a tangled labyrinth of endless desires and melancholia.

Exhibition showcases artists through range of media
Ti Gong

"Wave" series by Song Xin

In Zhang's paintings, we can see his interest in the way images interact with the surrounding world.

Each piece is emotionally charged, trailed in blinding yellows and burning collisions of crimson and orange, often resembling the physical phenomena of bodily outbursts and struggles.

With a stream of gnarly, distorted lines, Zhang guides the audience onto an indescribable path of visual exploration.

Exhibition showcases artists through range of media
Ti Gong

Zhang Haijun's paintings

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through June 4, 10am-6:30pm

Venue: Space & Gallery Association (SGA) Shanghai

Address: 3/F, 3 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路3号3楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     