Exhibition showcases artists through range of media

Space and Gallery Association Shanghai is presenting "Sight Lines," a group exhibition that brings together four exceptional Chinese contemporary artists – Liang Quan, Qian Jiahua, Song Xin and Zhang Haijun, through a range of media including painting, collage, installation and other works on paper.

"Sight Lines" brings in a wider horizon to the theme of "sight," not only as a sensory perception of objective things and phenomena, but also as a creative capacity to construct something new.



The works on view arise from a culmination of objects observed and depicted through the eyes of four different artists. They revise, expand and transform our orthodox visual experiences, and lead us to establish new understanding, perception and imagination to the existing surroundings.

Ti Gong

As a pioneer of Chinese contemporary artist, the 75-year-old Liang creates by re-assembling shredded rice paper fragments and dividing his composition into geometric forms.

Strictly speaking, the accurate rendering of texture or coloured paper with Chinese ink is not Liang's primary goal.

Instead, his focus resides in the conceptual articulation of layering, combination, movement and spatial distance onto paper, pursuing the balance of formal freedom on the grounds of structural painting.

Ti Gong

In Qian's paintings, lines form contours, shapes, images, and objects, presenting the artist's graphic interpretation of the world through her own eyes.

People can see a gamut of hard-edge color planes formed into stripes, blocks, and lanes, all harmoniously co-existing in a flat, abstract composition.

Song's visual expression brims with a seemingly primitive but immaculately constructed aesthetic appeal through her paper cuts to her brushwork of interweaving lines and the interstice of textures and patterns.

The "Wave" series comprises bio-morphic portraits of the brain. As they simultaneously overlay and disrupt the composition's overall spatial consistency, these pieces are reminiscent of our human mind – a tangled labyrinth of endless desires and melancholia.

Ti Gong

In Zhang's paintings, we can see his interest in the way images interact with the surrounding world.

Each piece is emotionally charged, trailed in blinding yellows and burning collisions of crimson and orange, often resembling the physical phenomena of bodily outbursts and struggles.

With a stream of gnarly, distorted lines, Zhang guides the audience onto an indescribable path of visual exploration.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through June 4, 10am-6:30pm

Venue: Space & Gallery Association (SGA) Shanghai

Address: 3/F, 3 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路3号3楼