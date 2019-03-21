'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 11: 闲云野鹤 (Xian Yun Ye He)

The graphical elements of "cloud" and "crane" are commonly seen in traditional costumes of Japanese women. What inspired Kagi to pick this word as her favorite?

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The idiom chosen by Japanese student Kagi refers to a person who lives a free-spirited life and stays away from worldly affairs. The graphical elements of "cloud" and "crane" are commonly seen in traditional costumes of Japanese women. What inspired Kagi to pick this word as her favorite? Let's hear her answer!



Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.