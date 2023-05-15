Beauty beyond body: aesthetic changes of the Tang Dynasty in 20 seconds
In the Tang Dynasty, beauty was not defined by slim figures. This video will take you on a 20-second journey to appreciate the aesthetic transformations during the Tang Dynasty.
In the Tang Dynasty, beauty was not defined by slim figures. This video will take you on a 20-second journey to appreciate the aesthetic transformations that took place during the Tang Dynasty.
