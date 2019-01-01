'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 12: 笨鸟先飞 (Ben Niao Xian Fei)

There are numerous Chinese idioms that describe a diligent and hardworking person. Our guest will introduce one of them today.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

There are numerous Chinese idioms that describe a diligent and hardworking person, each with its own historical allusion to Chinese history and culture. Chen Tianbao, from Thailand, introduces one of them in today's episode. Let us discover why it resonated with him.

