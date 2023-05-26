﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

The sword dance as a guise to mount an assassination attempt

Zhang Ciyun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-05-26       0
Treachery may lurk in the most outwardly benign, harmless situations.
Zhang Ciyun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-05-26       0

During the late years of the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), rebellions raged across the country seeking to overthrow the first imperial dynasty in China.

After nearly four years of battle, the two most prominent leaders of insurgent forces were warlord Xiang Yu (232-202 BC) and Liu Bang (256-195 BC), also known as Duke of Pei, who was later enthroned as the first emperor of the Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD).

In 206 BC, as a gesture of goodwill, Xiang invited his rival Liu to a banquet at Hongmen, which is located today in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

During the feast, Xiang’s cousin Xiang Zhuang offered to perform a sword dance to entertain the gathering, but his true intention was to seek an opportunity to kill Liu.

Thanks to the timely interruption of the dance by one of Liu’s aides, the assassination ploy failed, and Liu, under the excuse of going to the toilet, escaped without bidding farewell to the host.

This historical story has been adapted to many Chinese stage plays, films, novels and folk ballads.

It has also produced a common phrase and a popular proverb. The phrase hongmen yan, or the Banquet at Hongmen, is used figuratively to refer to a trap, which outwardly appears harmless but actually is treacherous.

And the proverb, xiangzhuang wujian, yizai peigong, or literally “Xiang Zhuang performs a sword dance; his target is the Duke of Pei,” is now used to describe an elaborate deception that hides malicious intent or someone who does something with a disguised purpose.

项庄舞剑，意在沛公

xiàng zhuāng wǔ jiàn, yì zài pèi gōng

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     