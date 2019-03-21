'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 13: 加油 (Jia You)

For the Argentinian Maxi, the cheers from the 2008 Beijing Olympics still echo in his ears, as it was a part of his good memories with China.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

For the Argentinian Maxi, the cheers from the 2008 Beijing Olympics still echo in his ears, as it was a part of his good memories with China. "加油", which literally means "adding gas", is his favorite Chinese expression from his 20-year life in China. "加油!" is not only a common phrase in China, but also has become a meaningful expression that brings encouragement and motivation to people like Maxi, who have found a special place in their hearts for China and its culture.

