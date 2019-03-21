﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Experience the thrill of one of China's largest anime expo

﻿ Sun Minjie
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Sun Minjie Guo Jiayi
  13:09 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0
After a two-year hiatus, the 29th CP came back early this month and it was bigger and better than ever before!
  13:09 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0

CP, or "ComicUP," is one of the biggest anime expos in China. Every year, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) is transformed into a lively hub of activity, where you can find a diverse range of ACG (anime, comics, and games) products.

After a two-year hiatus, the 29th CP came back early this month and it was bigger and better than ever before! With nearly 300,000 visitors attending, the enthusiasm for the expo was incredible.

Join us as we took a journey through the exciting world of anime at CP.

Shot by Sun Minjie and Guo Jiayi. Subtitles by Sun Minjie.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
