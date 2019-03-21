Experience the thrill of one of China's largest anime expo

After a two-year hiatus, the 29th CP came back early this month and it was bigger and better than ever before!

CP, or "ComicUP," is one of the biggest anime expos in China. Every year, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) is transformed into a lively hub of activity, where you can find a diverse range of ACG (anime, comics, and games) products.

With nearly 300,000 visitors attending, the enthusiasm for the expo was incredible.

Join us as we took a journey through the exciting world of anime at CP.