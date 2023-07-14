﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

The virtue of patience: All good things come to those who wait

Zhang Ciyun
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
If you are patient in one moment of anger, you will escape a hundred days of sorrow.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0

Patience is widely deemed a traditional virtue deeply ingrained in Chinese culture. Since ancient times, nearly all great Chinese philosophers, statesmen and scholars, including Lao Tzu and Confucius, have fervently preached this ethic.

It follows that there are multiple quotations, proverbs and idioms in the Chinese language extolling the virtue of patience.

One popular expression says xiaoburen zeluandamou, meaning “a little impatience spoils great plans.”

小不忍则乱大谋

xiǎo bù rěn zé luàn dà móu

In other words, if one cannot tolerate small misfortunes, great things can never be achieved.

From a different angle, people say in English: “If you are patient in one moment of anger, you will escape a hundred days of sorrow.”

Another Chinese proverb about patience is renyishi fengpinglangjing, tuiyibu haikuotiankong, which literally translates as “to bear for a moment, and the wind shall calm down, and the wave subside; take a step back, and the sea becomes vaster and the sky wider.”

忍一时风平浪静

rěn yī shí fēng píng làng jìng

退一步海阔天空

tuì yī bù hǎi kuò tiān kōng

This expression comes from a book entitled “Zengguang Xianwen,” or “Civilian Mottos from Ancient China,” published around the late 16th century in China.

Written chiefly for primary education, the book includes many ancient Chinese aphorisms, proverbs, popular sayings and famous quotations regarding social relationships and acceptable behavior.

The maxim about patience from this book may also be explained by the English saying, “all good things come to those who wait.”

So, in the minds of most Chinese people, patience is not just a virtue, but also wisdom and power.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     