'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 20: 打包 (Da Bao)

Yolanda, who has been living in Shanghai for over a decade, recommends a very useful word today. In addition to packing endless meals, what else does she want to "da bao"?

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Yolanda, who has been living in Shanghai for over a decade and speaks fluent Chinese, recommends a very useful word today. In addition to packing endless meals, what else does she want to "da bao"? Let's take a look.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.