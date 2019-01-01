'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 21: 茉莉花 (Mo Li Hua)

Are you familiar with the Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower"? Do you enjoy jasmine tea? Nazia Vasi from India shares her love of the flower and the Chinese word.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Are you familiar with the Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower"? Do you enjoy jasmine tea? In India, jasmine is known as the "Queen of Fragrance" because of its calming and refreshing fragrance. It is known by various names such as Mogra, Motia, Chameli and Juhi. Nazia Vasi from India shares her love of the flower and the Chinese word.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.